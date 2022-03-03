Bryan K. Arnold
1976-2022
Bryan K. Arnold, 45, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Bryan was born on May 24, 1976 in Maryville, Missouri to Keith F. and Sarah J. (Woodruff) Arnold. He was a 1995 graduate of Maryville High School. Bryan was the owner and operator of Arnold’s Plumbing & Garage Door Service, LLC in Maryville. He served as a Lieutenant with the Polk Township Fire Protection District and an active member of The Bridge Church. Bryan was a former member of Boy Scout Troop 75, The Fraternal Order of Eagles #3669 and The Maryville Elks Lodge.
He married Tiffany S. Cordonnier on June 15, 2014. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include two sons, Hayden (Jenna Bramble) Taylor and Cade (Meghan) Johnson; grandson, Ryder Allen Taylor; Bryan’s parents, Keith and Sarah Arnold; sister, Michelle (Larry) Wickersham; niece, Laurelle Wickersham; grandmother, Frances Nadine Searcy.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jacob and Edna Arnold, Clyde and Katherine Woodruff and Glen Searcy.
Bryan had a fierce love for his family, the Maryville community, his fire department family and many great friends.
Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the The Bridge Church in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at The Bridge. In lieu of flowers, Bryan’s family suggests memorials be made in care of the Maryville Fire Department.