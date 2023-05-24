Brian Douglas Scott
1969-2023
Brian Douglas Scott, 53, of Maitland, Missouri passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at his home.
Brian was born on October 28, 1969 in Fort Riley, Kansas to Dennis and Lois (Chitwood) Scott. He was a 1988 graduate of Nodaway-Holt High School and was a self-employed carpenter and handyman. He had previously worked for the carpenter’s union in Kansas City and the maintenance department for Village O Apartments.
Brian was an avid fisherman and enjoyed music, gardening and searching for arrowheads.
Survivors include two daughters, Emily (John) Parsley and Ashley Scott; step-son, Jacob Nastasio; former wife, JoMarie Nastasio Scott; father, Dennis Scott; mother Lois Scott; two sisters, Sandy Wright and Kathryn Negaard; five grandchildren, Joleen, Brody, Kanden, Jaxton and Lukas and his beloved dog, Lily.
Mr. Scott has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 29 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Maitland American Legion Post 256, Maitland. Family and friends are invited to come share their memories of Brian and a potluck dinner will be provided. Memorials will be accepted to assist the family with burial expenses.