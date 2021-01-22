Brent Osborn
1961-2020
Brent Osborn, 59, Chippewa Lake, Ohio, passed away December 26, 2020. Brent is the son of Harold “Sonny” Osborn of Maryville.
He was born August 11, 1961 in Independence, Missouri.
Brent lived in Independence, Gallatin, Missouri, and Maryville prior to moving to Ohio.
While in Maryville, he attended Maryville High School and the Church of the Latter-day Saints. He was also active in Boy Scout Troop 75. Brent enjoyed being in the outdoors and especially fishing.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Harold and Carol Jean Osborn, Maryville; his son, Daryl of Ohio; sister, Pam of Ohio and brother, Steve of Tennessee.