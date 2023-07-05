Braxton Tyler Salcedo
1995-2023
Braxton Tyler Salcedo, 27, of San Luis Obisbo, California, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in San Luis Obisbo.
Braxton was born in Merriam, Kansas, on November 13, 1995. He grew up in Maryville and graduated from Maryville High School in 2014.
He served his country proudly in the US Army. He was a certified Special Forces scout sniper, and Ranger qualified for the Army National Guard.
Braxton graduated from the University of Missouri/Columbia in 2021, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Engineering. He had recently moved to San Luis Obisbo and been working as a Biological Engineer with MicroBio Engineering.
His memberships included the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia, Missouri, the James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100, Maryville, and the Sigma Phi Delta fraternity at MU. He was a master certified scuba diver.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John E. Salcedo.
Braxton was a very passionate person and he was concerned about the environment. He liked to travel; biking, hiking, riding his motorcycle, and watching sunsets. He was a genuine person and enjoyed visiting and getting to know people. He also liked to cook, go to concerts, play his guitar, go surfing and scuba diving.
He leaves behind his parents, his father, John V. Salcedo, Maryville, Missouri, his mother, Valerie Dack, Kansas City, Missouri, and his sister, McKenzie Salcedo, Kansas City, Missouri, also his paternal grandmother Janet Salcedo, St. Joseph, Missouri, and maternal grandparents, Larry and Donna Dack, Ravenwood, Missouri, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, second cousins, and friends.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Braxton will be cremated after the service.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses, visit www.spotfund.com, and search for Salcedo family.