Bradley Wayne Pierpoint
1961-2022
Bradley Wayne Pierpoint, 60, of Maryville, passed away April 26, 2022, at his residence in Maryville.
Brad was born July 9, 1961, at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, to his parents, Burdette Pierpoint and Marcia Shanholtzer.
Brad graduated from Nodaway-Holt High School, class of 1979. He lived most of his life in the surrounding area.
During his working career he was a truck driver and later a part-owner of a small engine repair business, until he began working at County Line Ag, in Graham, Missouri.
Brad’s hobbies included motorcycling, hunting, snowmobiling and tractor pulling. He enjoyed attending as well as competing in garden tractor pulls with this tractors, Spook and Spike.
His survivors include his parents, Burdette Pierpoint, Maryville, and Marcia Shanholtzer, two sisters Terry (David) Thurnau of Maryville, RoxAnn Waegele, of St. Joseph, Missouri, two nieces Tegon (Brandon) Schuster of Maryville, CiJay Smith of St. Joseph, and nephew Tyler Smith of Nashville, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will be in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed in Bradley’s name to Mosaic Hospice, 2024 South Main Street, Suite 102, Maryville, MO, 64468.