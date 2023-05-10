Bobby J. Danner
1934-2023
Bobby J. Danner, 89 of Syracuse, Nebraska passed away surrounded by family on May 8, 2023, at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center. He was born at home in Graham, Missouri on February 14, 1934, to Robert & Ruth (Davenport) Danner. Bobby only weighed 3lbs at birth and slept in his parents dresser drawer for the first year of his life. In 1952, he graduated from Maryville High School and joined the Seebee’s in the Navy that very same year. He was very proud of his service to his country and was a lifetime member of the VFW.
Bobby married Susan Young in 1958 and to this union, Jeffrey Paul Danner was born. They later divorced and he married Woodene Gillen on October 29, 1962, and to this union James and Samantha were born. Bobby and Woodene were able to celebrate their 60-year anniversary last October. He spent most of his time as a carpenter but was never one to sit around, so after his retirement he continued to work different jobs. These included delivering flowers from 1995-2002 when Woodene owned the Syracuse Florist, running Westview Manor for three years, taking care of apartments in Nebraska City and delivering mail.
One of Bobby’s greatest loves was racing. He owned a race car and spent countless hours working on it and being a flag man at the racetrack. As the grandkids got older, he shared that love with them and attended many NASCAR races. When he was 55, he received his pilot’s license and would go on to own two planes. The only thing Bobby loved more than racing was his family. He looked forward to attending his grandkids ballgames, especially softball and lovingly gave them all nicknames.
He is survived by his wife, children: James (Karen) Danner, Samantha (Russ) Haag, all of Syracuse; daughter-in law: Kathy Danner of Clearmont, Missouri; grandchildren: Katey (Ronnie) Jackson of Pea Ridge, Arkansas, Tiphani Clabo of Nebraska City, Nebraska, Karena (Andy) Cunningham of Syracuse, Quentin (Brea) Danner of Granger, Iowa, Randi (Brett) Weiler of Lincoln, Nebraska, Zacheriah Danner of Omaha, Kandice Danner of Syracuse, Kaytlin Danner of Syracuse, Megan Haag (Fiancé Ben Leuenberger) of Otoe, Nebraska, Amber (Kevin) Buchanan of Tecumseh, Nebraska, Kiley Haag (Fiancé Kacy Trusty) of Hershey, Nebraska, Erin Haag of Syracuse, Katie Haag (Fiancé Kelly Fahey) of Syracuse, William Haag of Lincoln, Jenny Haag, Aliza Haag and Emily Haag all of Syracuse; sister: Marilyn Fannon; sister-in-law Jan Gillen, both of Syracuse; also many great grandchildren, family and close friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law: Wood and Ailene Gillen; son: Jeff; grandson: Tyler Clabo; brother: Richard Danner; sister: Janice (Larry) Gillman; brother-in-law George Fannon and nephew: Kyle Gillman.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 12 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page. Burial will follow at the Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 11 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE
Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com