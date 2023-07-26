Bobby Dean Horn
1928-2023
Bobby Dean Horn was born February 11, 1928, to Loring and Lorene (Simmons) Horn in Grant City, Missouri. He was the third of five children: Betty, Bill, Bob, Donnie, and Gary.
Bobby grew up in Missouri, attended school, and worked until he turned 18, and then he enlisted in the United States Navy the day after his 18th birthday in 1946. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal during his service to his country. He was honorably discharged on December 15, 1947.
On November 12, 1952, he married JoAnn From, and from their union they had two children, Richard, and Bradley.
Bob was always so active. In his younger years, he always hunted deer, rabbits, and squirrels and was an avid fisherman; he also enjoyed coon hunting. He continued to hunt and fish throughout the years, as much as he could. He would often go up to the family cabin and fish after a day working in the garden.
Bob had a few jobs before starting at REA (Nodaway Worth Electric Cooperative, Inc) in 1951. He was a line foreman until his retirement in 1991. After his retirement, he couldn’t sit still and went to work part-time for the City of Maryville at Lake Mozingo as a mechanic until the early 2000s, and then he fully retired. This gave him the extra time he needed for the garden, and he was notorious for planting far too much produce.
One of his biggest passions was tromping through the rivers and streams looking for Indian artifacts. In his lifetime, he has found thousands of pieces. He took great pride in showing off his finds. His favorite place to show off his rocks was Agency, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Brad, brother Bill, and sisters Betty and Donnie.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 70 years, JoAnn Horn of Maryville; son Rick (Susan) Horn of Maryville; grandsons TJ (Tammy) Horn of Coin, Iowa; and Adam (Sara) Horn of Kansas City, Misouri; great-grandchildren: Dallas (Blake) Harvey, Danae (Kalob) Davies, Ady, Lilly, and Hudson Horn; great-great-grandchildren Asher and Archer; along with many other family members and friends.
Bob was a great man who loved everyone and will be greatly missed by his loved ones.
A celebration of life services will be held at a later date, Bram Funeral Home helped the family with the arrangements.