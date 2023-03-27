Bobbie Allen
1935-2023
Bobbie Allen, age 87, Grant City, Missouri died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph Missouri.
Bobbie was born October 27, 1935, near Sheridan, Missouri. He was the son of the late John Edwin and Mary Catherine (Booher) Allen.
Bobbie attended Blockton High School, Blockton, Iowa.
He was united marriage to Ruth Kobbe on October 11, 1961, at the Grant City United Methodist Church. To this union four children were born Randy, Rebecca, Roger and Rosemary.
Bobbie served his country as a member of the Air National Guard.
Bobbie had many hobbies and interests which he enjoyed working at, such as carpentry, mechanic, and plumbing. Bobbie loved being outdoors, including hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time in his garden and mowing his lawn. When he came inside it was time for watching a western of some kind.
He was also involved in the community while his health permitted driving the OATS bus and helping with Boy Scouts of America. Bobbie served as the Grant City Water Plant operator for over 20 years, later becoming the supervisor for Nodaway County Public Water District #1 for over 15 years. He was a member of the Grant City United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruth (Sept. 9, 2020), infant grandson baby Conley, sisters Rosene Cook and Thelma Morris, and an infant brother.
Survivors include Randy (Jolinda) Allen, Grant City, Rebecca Allen, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Roger (Kim) Allen, Grant City, Rosemary (Gary) Thompson, Savannah, Missouri; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one brother-in-law Ralph Kobbe, Grant City; nieces, nephews and a host of other friends and loved ones.
Graveside services and burial will be 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Grant City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City. Memorial: Grant City Cemetery, c/o Rebecca Summers, 30644 170th Road, Grant City, MO 64456.