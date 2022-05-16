Bob Nielson
1945-2022
Bob Nielson, 76, of Barnard, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at his home.
Bob was born on October 25, 1945 in Maryville, Missouri to Albert and Catherine (Meyer) Nielson. He was a 1963 graduate of South Nodaway High School and was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed being outdoors, working with his cattle, as well as camping and fishing.
He married Sherry D. Malam on June 9, 1972 in Barnard. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors include their daughters, Amber (Billy) Hamilton, Stigler, Oklahoma; Lindsay (Damian) Turpin, Holt, Missouri; Emily (Justin) Shaw, Paola, Kansas and Tracey Ray Nielson, Missoula, Montana; grandchildren, Colton (Rebecca) Hyde, Carson Hyde, Braden Turpin, Blaine Turpin, Landen Turpin, Gavin Ulm, Austin Ulm, Logan Shaw, Hutch Hamilton and Henson Hamilton; brother, Ronnie (Kay) Nielson; sister, Joyce Nielson and numerous nieces and nephews and great-niece and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Norman Nielson and sister Judy Nielson.
Graveside services 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Barnard Cemetery, Barnard, under the care of Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com