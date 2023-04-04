Bob Alford
1931-2023
Bob Alford, 92, of Barnard, Missouri passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at the Nodaway Nursing Home in Maryville.
Bob was born on March 25, 1931 in Kodoka, South Dakota to John and Emily (Duba) Alford. He was a graduate of Maryville High School and owned and operated Platte River Sand. He also was a sub-contractor for Nodaway County and Andrew County Bridge Construction. Bob enjoyed restoring antique tractors and cars.
He married Beverly J. Wooten on August 14, 1949. Bob and Beverly celebrated 73 years of marriage last year. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include two sons, Ken (Pam) Alford and Rick Alford; five grandchildren, Kerri (Justin) Loper, Erik Alford, Emily (Blake) Belgram, Shannon Alford, Jennifer (Greg) Mikel; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Ann Alford.
Graveside services 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023 at Salem Cemetery, Barnard, Missouri. Friends may pay their respect on Thursday, April 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Salem Cemetery Association, New Nodaway Humane Society or a charity of your choice.