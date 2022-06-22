Binia Schneider
1938-2022
Born Binia Arcine Force on December 1, 1938, in Maryville, to parents Virgil Force and Marceline Emerson. She passed away peacefully on March 7, 2022, surrounded by much of her family, at her daughter’s home in Sealy, Texas. She was baptized into Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Maryville and attended grade school there. A 1958 graduate of Maryville High School, she lived there many years after graduation until moving to the Atlanta, Georgia area in the early 60s. She resided in Georgia until she moved to her permanent home in Texas in the late 80s. Binia had pursued many different vocations during her lifetime but the one that gave her the most joy was working at The Gordon Memorial Library in Sealy. Affectionately known as Grammy BJ or GG by many, she had a variety of hobbies. She was an avid collector of
All Things Flamingo, and loved making handmade greeting cards, scrapbooking, playing board games, trying new recipes, reading and of course, spending time with her family. Her favorite vacation spots were Wimberley, Waco and Corpus Christi. She fell in love with ‘cruising’ having gone to Cozumel and Belize for her 80th birthday and had hoped to celebrate her 85th with another one, this time to Alaska.
She is survived by her beloved cat Elvis; her daughter, Robin Valden and husband David; son, Jon Scott Schneider; adopted son, Perry Collins and girlfriend Sandy Wise, all of Sealy, Texas; grandchildren: David Valden Jr and wife Jessica of Sealy, Texas; Kimberly Valden and boyfriend Chris Cole of Bellingham, Washington and Whitney Valden of Sealy, Texas; great-grandchildren: Levi, Haven, Margaux and Ariyah Cryan and Bella Hartwigg, all of Sealy; half-brothers: Toby Force and wife Carol of Saint George, Utah and Tim Force.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil Force, Marceline and Leroy Pettigrew; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Emerson; aunt, Cleola Emerson; half-sisters, Juliana Alcanter and Annette Obermier; husband, Frank ‘Doc’ McMillian; ex-husband, Henry T. Schneider and many treasured pets. Being a lover of ‘almost’ all creatures, but especially cats and dogs, she requested in lieu of flowers memorial donations to be made to an animal charity of your choice.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 2 at 10 a.m. at the Miriam Cemetery in Maryville, Missouri. All are welcome to come and celebrate her life with us.