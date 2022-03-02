Billy L. Pitts
1931-2022
Billy Lee Pitts, 90, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at a local health care facility.
Billy was born on July 8, 1931 in Quitman, Missouri to the late Charles E. and Virginia R. (Hughbanks) Pitts. He attended school in Quitman, Missouri and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an over the road truck driver for most of his life and enjoyed playing blue grass music.
He married Aletha K. Rogers on July 15, 1955 in Maryville, Missouri. She preceded him in death on April 30, 2006.
Survivors include his children, Virginia F. Pitts, Charles H. Pitts, Katherine Dianne Goodall and William L. Pitts; two grandchildren, Kris Goodall and Billy Goodall.
Mr. Pitts has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or services held. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville.