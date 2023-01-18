BILLY EUGENE “BILL” HALL
1935-2023
Billy Eugene “Bill” Hall, 87, of Ravenwood, Missouri, and formerly of Maryville, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the KU Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Bill was born on February 19, 1935, in Sheridan, Missouri, to Henry Leroy “Roy” and Myrtle Grace (Scott) Hall. His parents preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his sister, Frances Jean Ferris, and his brother, Paul Hall.
Bill graduated from the Parnell Missouri high school, and later joined the military and proudly served his country in the US Army and was stationed in France.
After his discharge, Bill was a plumber in Grant City, Missouri, until 1966. He then relocated to Sedalia, Missouri, and was an agent for Ozark National Life Insurance Company for many years. In 1970, Bill moved to Maryville. Bill was also in mobile home sales.
Bill enjoyed gardening, and watching old westerns on TV, he was a former stock car racer, and he enjoyed helping with other Legion members with performing military rites for deceased veterans.
On February 9, 2008, at the Denver Baptist Church, Denver, Missouri, Bill was united in marriage to Ronde Susan Wermerskirchen. She survives of the home.
Bill attended the Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood. Bill was a long-time member and enjoyed his time at the Elks Lodge #760, Maryville, and was a member of the James Edward Gray, American Legion Post 100, Maryville.
He is survived by his wife Ronde, of the home; his four daughters, Karla Marlene (John) Bowness, Eaton, Colorado, Kim Eugenia (Doug) Hutt, Dallas, Texas, Charity (Mike) Moyer, Pickering, Missouri, and Chelsae (Zane) Stiens, Maryville; his brothers, Roy (Betty) Hall, Jr. Baltimore, Maryland, and Albert (Linda) Hall, Ravenwood; his grandchildren, Johnny (Amy) Bowness, Sarah (Travis) Rogers, Kimberly (Garrett) Walker, Tyler (Tierney) Hutt, Travis (Liz) Hutt, Tanner Hutt, Quentin and Karsyn Stiens, and Ty, Taccoa, Tilton, and Tason Moyer, and several great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Bill has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorial services for Bill be at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home.
The burial with full military rites will be later in the Isadora Cemetery, with the date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ravenwood Christian Church, or the Isadora Cemetery Association.