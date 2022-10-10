Bill Glenn
1946-2022
Billy Lee Glenn “Bill”, 76 years of age of Allendale, Missouri, passed away October 5, 2022 at Mosaic Lifecare in St. Joseph, Missouri, of natural causes with family and friends at his side. Bill was born June 22, 1946 in Allendale, to Frank O. Glenn and Virginia Ward Glenn.
Bill grew up in Kansas City until he moved back to Allendale to live with his grandparents and finish high school at Worth County R2. He remembered those years as some of the happiest of his life, cherishing the tranquility of being back in Allendale. He graduated from Worth County RII in 1964 as class president. Following high school, he attended trade school for two years.
Bill spent his career as a Manager of Building Engineering for AT&T until he retired back to the farm in 1995. He couldn’t wait to retire to adventure with his cousin Keenan Glenn, Darrell Lamb, Joker Miller, and Bill Calhoon.
Bill married Rita Matthews, the love of his life, on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1992 in the dining room of their house on Main Street.
Bill loved fishing, planes, and classic cars. To further his love of aviation, he became certified as a private pilot in 1987 and enjoyed flying his Cessna 172 plane for many years. He restored a 1928 Ford Model A that won first place in its category in the 1994 Father’s Day car show in Stanberry, Missouri. In 2004, his Corvette won first place in the Corvette car show at the East Hills Mall. He was a dedicated fan of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bill was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He belonged to East Gate Lodge of Kansas City and the Ararat Shrine Temple in Kansas City. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason for more than 50 years.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Rita Glenn; her children Micheal Matthews (wife Ashley Matthews) and Cammie Matthews (sons Joseph and Trey); his cousin Keenan Glenn (wife Pam Glenn and family); his godchildren Hannah and Seth Armentrout; and his beloved dogs Daisy, Sophie, and Zoey.
Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri. Burial will be in the Kirk Cemetery in Allendale.