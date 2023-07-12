Bill Archer
1952-2023
William “Bill” Joseph Archer, 71, Conception Jct., Missouri, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center, St. Joseph, Missouri.
He was born June 5, 1952, to Hubert Benedict and Dorothy Veronica (Wiederholt) Archer at St. Francis Hospital in Maryville, Missouri.
Bill graduated in 1970 from Jefferson High School, Conception Jct., and from NWMSU in 1975 with an Ag Business degree. In college he participated in track and basketball. He farmed and loved to golf and hunt.
Preceding him in death were his parents, brother Marvin Archer, and nephew Mitchell Strueby.
Survivors include his siblings, Jim (Cindy) Archer, Little Elm, Texas; Jerry (Vicki) Archer, King City, Missouri; Marilyn Jean Alstrom, Kansas City, Kansas; Steve (Nancy) Archer, Conception Jct.; Mike (Karen) Archer, Conception Jct.; Sharon (Randy) Strueby, Guilford, Missouri; sister-in-law Sharon (Jim) Adwell, Maryville; 24 nieces and nephews, and 29 great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Columba Parish in Conception, Missouri.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Columba Church (311 Roosevelt St., Conception Jct., MO 64434) or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.