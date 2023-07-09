Beverly Ward Bird
Beverly Jayne Ward Bird, age 96 of Maryville, passed away of natural causes on July 8, 2023.
Beverly was born in Burlington Jct., Missouri on May 10, 1927, to Elmer Ware Johnson and Ruth (Boyer) Johnson. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1945 and from Northwest Missouri State Teachers College in 1949. After graduating she worked for St. Joseph Light and Power Company for five years.
On September 21, 1951, Beverly was united in marriage to William H. Ward at the First Christian Church in Maryville. He preceded her in death on December 24, 1979. On December 28, 1983, she married Byron Erman Bird; he died November 29, 2011. Beverly retired in 1983 after working seventeen years for LMP Steel and Wire Company.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, The United Methodist Women, Chapter KP, PEO Sisterhood, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, and Alpha Sigma Alpha Alumni Chapter. She also served on the Maryville Library Board and The City Cemetery Board for several years. Beverly and Erman were volunteer drivers for the American Cancer Society Road to Recovery Program plus they also delivered Meals on Wheels. Beverly enjoyed working on genealogy and playing bridge with her many friends.
Preceding her in death, were her first husband, William H. Ward, husband Byron E. Bird, her parents, Elmer and Ruth Johnson, brother H. Joseph Johnson, sister Betty J. Otte.
Beverly is survived by her sons, Paul Ward (Paula) of Northbrook, IL; Randall Ward of Fort Lauderdale, daughter Rebecca Seipel (David) of Chillicothe. Beverly’s grandchildren are Shannon Seipel of Kansas City, Kathryn McQuiston (Sean) of La Grange, IL, and Jenna Pawlitz (Jeff) of Chicago, IL, Todd Keats, New York, Brad ( Louise ) Keats, Libertyville, IL, and great- grandson Max McQuiston. Byron’s daughters: Madeline Butzer (Fred) of Maitland, Lorraine Porter (Michael) of Winslow, Ark; and Jeanette Brookshier (Bill) of Graham. Grandchildren: Mike (Laura Owens) Wakely, of Graham, Leigh Ann (Tim) Lewis, of Maryville, Heath Goff, of Maitland, Beth (Mark Meyer) Brookshier, of St. Louis, and Matt Brookshier, of Parker, CO. Great-Grandchildren: Mason Wakely, Logan (Kelsi) Wakely, Wyatt Wakely, Jasmine Parker, Paige (Lane) Shunk, Alex (Braden) Wright, Morgan Lewis and Mia Brookshier. And three great-great grandchildren: Kimber and Lewis Shunk and Beckett Wakely.
Visitation will held be from 10:00- 11:30 am at Price Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, July 11th . A private family burial to follow at Meriam Cemetery in Maryville.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Maryville First United Methodist Church and the Maryville Public Library.