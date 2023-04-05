Beverly Sue Elmore
1931-2023
Beverly Sue Busby Elmore, age 91, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on April 3, 2023 at Parkdale Manor in Maryville, Missouri. Beverly was born July 22, 1931. Her parents were Byron and Neri (Robertson) Busby. Beverly grew up with her sister and twin brothers on a farm near Pumpkin Center, Missouri. She lived all her life in Nodaway County. Beverly graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1948 and then studied at Northwest Missouri College. Beverly started her career as a secretary/book keeper at her Uncle’s Dealership, Babb-St. Clair Motor Company while she was in high school.
On September 16, 1951, she was united in marriage to Merrill Dean Elmore. They moved to Burlington Junction to own and operate Junction Oil and Produce and raise their family. Upon closing their business, Beverly was employed by the West Nodaway School District as a teacher’s aide and secretary.
After Mr. Elmore’s death in 1979, she moved to Maryville. She was employed as secretary of the 4th Judicial District Circuit Court and later as secretary at the First United Methodist Church until her retirement in 1998.
Throughout her entire life, Beverly enjoyed playing cards, reading, and traveling (she visited 41 states plus Ireland and England). But most of all she enjoyed celebrating life with family and friends. She renewed old friendships, made new friends, and participated in many activities while she resided at Parkdale Manor since 2016.
Beverly is survived by Joni Jean (Paul Hargraves) Power, Jacksonville, Florida, her sister Gerre Murphy, Lenexa, Kansas, son-in-law John Lager, Maryville, Missouri, granddaughter Bethany Lager Getman, Kansas City, Missouri, step granddaughters Shelle (Chris) McGovern, Woodbury Heights, New Jersey, Melinda (Wyatt) Eubank, Maryville, Missouri and Tricia (Anthony) Claybourne, Urbandale, Iowa. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Harbyn, Korbyn, Kylie, Cooper, Reiland, Rhett, Brynn, Mya, Grayson, and Anthony Jr. and a very special friend and caregiver, Cathy Law of Maryville, Missouri.
In addition to her husband Beverly was preceded in death by her infant son, Richard “Ricky” Dean Elmore, her daughter Barbara “Jane” Elmore Lager, and her twin brothers, John and Jim Busby.
Funeral Services 2 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nodaway County Senior Center and the Burlington Junction American Legion.