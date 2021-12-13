Beverly Jo Holt Shelton
1925-2021
Beverly Jo Holt Shelton passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the age of 96. She was born July 1, 1925 in Maryville, Missouri, the daughter of Joe and Garland Holt. She was a graduate of Quitman High School and Northwest Missouri State University. She married her lifelong friend and the love of her life, Edward Job Shelton, on May 26, 1946. She was a public school music teacher and private piano teacher for many years and a “professional volunteer” until her death. She was active in the McCoy Elementary School PTA while her children were there. She was a registered adult Girl Scout for 50+ years, serving as troop leader, day camp staff member and director, secretary and public relations director for the Pioneer Trails Girl Scout Council. She and her family hosted a Girl Scout Guide from Pakistan for a week in 1965. She was honored as a Girl Scout Hidden Heroine and received the Council’s highest award, the Girl Scout Thanks Badge.
She has been a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), an international organization, since joining the GFWC Nu-Era Study Club in Independence, Missouri in 1963 and served two terms as Nu-Era president. In 1972, she formed the GFWC Beverly Shelton Girls Town Club and has served as its president since the club’s formation. She has also served on the GFWC Board at the District and State levels in many offices including the presidency of both. She served four years on the GFWC International Board and has chaired three state conventions and a Mississippi Valley Regional Conference. She received the Jennie Award in 2010, the only award presented to an individual by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
She has also served as president of the Independence Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), and was honored as AAUW Woman of the Year in 1981. She served as Public Relations Chairman for the AAUW State Division and chaired one state convention.
She is a charter member of the Friends of the National Frontier Trails Center and the Community Association for the Arts (CAA). She is past president of the CAA. In 2006, she established the Beverly J and Edward J Scholarship at Northwest Missouri State University. In 2013, she was honored by the Kansas City Royals Baseball Club with their Buck O’Neil Legacy Award for Community Service.
She is a member of the First United Methodist Church and Mizpah Sunday School Class and has served the church in many capacities, including on church committees and on the church council for many years. She served as president of the adult social group known as “the Keenagers” and as president of the Mizpah class.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 59 years, Edward, who died in 2005, her daughter, Linda Brown, her parents, Joe and Garland, and an infant brother.
She is survived by two sisters, Ada Mae Wilmes and Elizabeth Reynolds and husband Bill, and one brother, A. J. Holt; her son-in-law, Dan Brown; son Terry Shelton and wife Patricia; daughter Joyce Shelton-Hazelrigg and husband Mike Hazelrigg; six grandchildren: Jessica Staller and husband Todd; Danielle Crawford and husband Jason; Joshua DuPree and wife Annie; Kyle Shelton and wife Kathryn; Krista Shelton; and Erin Anderson and husband Kevin and three step grandchildren: Zach Goff; Courtney Goff and significant other Chuck Murray; and Angie Hazelrigg; six great-grandchildren: Riley and Addison Staller; Jackson Sauls; Charlotte and Sutton DuPree; and Blakely Shelton and two step great-grandchildren: Darah and Karys Crawford. She is also survived by 17 nieces and nephews and their spouses and many great and great great nieces and nephews and their spouses.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, at First United Methodist Church, 400 W. Maple, Independence, Missouri.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20, at Price Funeral Home, 120 East First Street, Maryville, Missouri; followed by a funeral service in the Price Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Missouri Girls Town, P.O. Box 59, Kingdom City, MO 65262 or to First United Methodist Church (64050).
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com