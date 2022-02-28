Beverly Jean Ingels
1924-2022
Beverly Jean (Masters) Ingels, 98, of Maryville, Missouri went to heaven on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Oak Pointe in Maryville. She was born on February 6, 1924 to Lois (McDaniel) and Byron Masters in Skidmore, Missouri. She graduated from Skidmore High School in 1941. Following high school she graduated from Gard Business School in St. Joseph, Missouri. She then worked in the office of Westab in St. Joseph until she married the love of her life Harold Ingels.
Beverly and Harold married October 12, 1946 in Kansas City, Kansas. They were married for 68 years before Harold passed away in 2015.
She is survived by four children, Carolyn (John) Schroeder, Bill (Bonnie) Ingels, both of Maryville, Bobby (Judy) Ingels, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Carla (Gary) Summa-Herman, Maryville. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Pat (Missie) Schroeder, Gladstone, Missouri, Adriane (Jim) Stafford, St. Joseph, Missouri, Reverend Kyle Ingels, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Lindsey (Matt) Long, Castle Rock, Colorado, Annalea Ingels, Austin, Texas, Byron (Allie) Ingels, Elko, Nevada, Dr. Jason (Kathy) Summa, Seward, Nebraska, Wes (Laura) Summa, Kansas City, Missouri and Marli (Robert) Hannah, Rosebud, Arkansas.
There are 16 great-grandchildren Emmie and Reece Schroeder, Ben and Alyssa Stafford, Alex, Nate and Nick Long, Max, Aiden, Abbie and Maggie Summa, Owen, Novy and Lilah Summa, Harley and Gus Hannah. She is also survived by sister-in-law Mardy Buckridge, Maryville and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Bob (Arlene) Masters and mother and father in law Bill ( Thelma) Ingels.
Beverly was a wonderful mother and homemaker. There were always homemade cookies for an after school treat and wonderful pies and cakes for dessert. Everyone loved her yeast rolls. After her grandchildren grew up and came to visit they went home with their favorite cookies.
Beverly was a golfer and an avid bridge player. She had volunteered at the hospital with the Red Cross running the coffee cart.
She and Harold spent many summer hours at their cabin in the Ozarks entertaining family and friends. After Harold retired they spent winters in Apache Jct., Arizona and summers in Maryville.
Beverly valued education and was proud of the fact that all of her children and grandchildren had college degrees with some having advanced degrees.
Beverly has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home in Maryville. A celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date. Memorials donations in Beverly’s honor may be sent to the United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main, Maryville or Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 1st St., Maryville.
