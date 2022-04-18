Beverly J. Barnett
1962-2022
Beverly J. Barnett, the daughter of Stanley and Wilma (Griffey) McKenzie, was born December 31, 1962 in Fairfax, Missouri. Bev attended Fairfax High School, Fairfax, graduating in 1981.
On March 9, 1991, Bev was united in marriage to Jeffrey Barnett in Tarkio, Missouri. They became the parents of one daughter, Andrea Alexis and made their home in Kansas City, Missouri. The couple then moved to Maryville, Missouri.
Bev was a homemaker and devoted her time to her family. She was then employed as a paraprofessional for Platte County schools.
As a young child, Bev attended First Baptist Church, Fairfax and became a faithful Christian. She loved St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, and shopping. Bev enjoyed watching Hallmark movies and spending time with her family. Bev passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at her home in Maryville, at the age of 59.
Besides her parents, Bev was preceded in death by grandma, Eva Griffey. Survivors include husband, Jeffrey Barnett, Maryville; daughter, Andrea (Zech) Aubrey, Bardstown, Kentucky; sisters, Victoria Helms, Rome, Georgia, and Joyce McKenzie, Salt Lake City, Utah; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, First Baptist Church, Tarkio, Missouri.
Open visitation begins 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, where the family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Interment: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or American Cancer Society.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.