Beverly Ann Giesken
1937-2023
Beverly Ann Giesken, 85, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away at home on Monday, March 20, 2023, with family at her side.
Beverly was born on July 23, 1937, in Hopkins, Missouri. Her parents were Marvin “Dennis” and Pauline (Blake) Florea. She graduated from Hopkins High School in 1955 and was a lifelong resident of northwest Missouri.
She was in production at Eveready in Maryville for 19 years and had previously delivered the St. Joe NewsPress in the area for 16 years.
On October 14, 2000, Beverly was united in marriage to Donald E. Giesken. He passed away in June of 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Betty Jo Florea in infancy, her granddaughter, Kenya Burns, and her grandson, Alex Harris.
She was a member and attended St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She had volunteered many years at the St. Francis Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and had made items to sell in the hospital gift shop.
She loved her children and grandchildren. She was a hard worker and liked gardening and planting flowers. She was a traveler and had visited 49 states, Canada, Mexico, and Jamaica. She and Don wintered several years in Texas.
Her survivors include her children, Fred (Karen) Giesken, Parnell, Missouri, Bruce (LeAnn) Carmichael, Maryville, Kim (Terri) Carmichael, Maryville, and Vicki Clack, Augusta, Georgia, her brother, Marvin (Ruth Anna) Florea, Maryville, 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor, Missouri.
A family and parish Rosary will be at 5:00 p.m., on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, with visitation to follow until 7:00 p.m., at the church.
Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorials are suggested in Beverly’s name to the Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City, Attn: Mike Jeffries, 2502 Cherry St., Kansas City, MO 64108.