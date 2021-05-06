Betty R. Baumli
1935-2021
Betty Rose Baumli, 85, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Nodaway Nursing Home.
Betty was born on October 26, 1935 in Jacksonville, Florida to Sidney and Lucy (Spreitzer) Mickler. She was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.
She married Matthew B. Baumli on April 12, 1980 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He preceded her in death on September 21, 2020. She was also preceded by her parents, three sisters and two brothers, Mary Voutour, Edna Fifer, Susie Hall and Sidney Mickler and Leland Mickler.
Betty lived a humble life. She was a hairdresser in her early years in Florida, where she loved to visit and listen to her customers and friends. After marrying Matt, Betty moved to Maryville, where she became a proud farm wife for 40 years. Her love and dedication to farm life and her faith was always present.She will be remembered for her sweet smile, kind words, and generosity.
Betty is survived by one brother and three sisters, Tony Mickler, Rita McCue, June Shimp, Vera Eckert and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Saturday, May 8 at St. Gregory Barbario Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Marys Cemetery in Maryville. Rosary 5pm Friday, May 7 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 7:30pm. The family suggests memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.