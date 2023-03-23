Betty Lou Baker
1925-2023
Betty Lou (McDonald) Baker, 97, of Iowa City passed away peacefully on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Crestview Care Center, surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 12:30-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Leigh Brown. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Iowa City Public Library.
Betty was born in Maryville, Missouri on December 24, 1925, daughter of Orville Earl McDonald and Edna May (House) McDonald. She attended Northwest Missouri State Teachers College in Maryville (now Northwest Missouri State University) for two years, studying early childhood education. She also pursued nurses training. Betty’s training served her well as she raised children over four decades, always insisting on reading to kids every night and encouraging self-reliance.
Betty married her hometown sweetheart, Foster Gail Baker, on August 14, 1948. They and their young family lived in various small towns in Missouri and Kansas before settling in Iowa City where they lived on Marcy Street for over 60 years.
Betty loved gardening and tended many vegetable and flower gardens over the years. After raising her six children, she had time to pursue her love of flower gardening and transformed her yard into a beautiful color-filled retreat.
Betty was involved in the Coralville United Methodist Church where she and Foster served as ushers, attended Bible studies, were part of the prayer chain, hosted the Bookworms group and were Stephen Lay Ministers.
The most impactful role of her life was as mom and grandma. She was always there for her children who, when the youngest was born, ranged in age from a few months to 15 years old. Her steady love, counseling, encouragement, teaching and enduring presence helped sustain a rather individualistic bunch of kids. The home on Marcy Street was an anchor where grown children and grandchildren always felt welcomed, valued and loved.
Betty is survived by her six children: Stephen Baker, Diane Baker, and Cynthia Baker (all of Iowa City), April Baker (North Liberty), David Baker (Haslett, Michigan), Tracy (Julie) Baker (Davenport). She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren: Amy Baker (Rick) Svendsen (Rochester, Minnesota), Mark Baker (Denver, Colorado), Kael (Kaitlin) Hankins (Ainsworth), Abbie Gruwell (Alexandria, Virginia), Kelda Hankins (Cedar Rapids), Benjamin Baker (North Liberty), Erik Hankins (Oxford), Clare Hankins (Iowa City), Daniel Baker (Haslett, Michigan) and Annette Baker (Davenport), plus four great-grandchildren: Parker and Carter Svendsen, and Odin and Quill Hankins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Burl McDonald and sister, Glenadine (McDonald) Snyder; her beloved husband of 74 years, Foster Baker; and daughter-in-law, Sue Lundquist Baker.
Betty and Foster are now together again.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com