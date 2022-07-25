Betty Joan McVinua
1939-2022
Betty Joan McVinua was born May 22, 1939, to Glen and Gretta Robbins in Storm Lake, Iowa.. She passed away surrounded by her family on July 20, 2022, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living in Maryville, Missouri at the age of 83.
She graduated in 1957 from Storm Lake High school in Storm Lake, Iowa. After graduation she worked at Petersen Motors in Storm Lake until after her marriage.
Betty married Richard Paul McVinua on November 22, 1959. To this union two children were born, Valeria and Corey.
Rich and Betty lived in Storm Lake, Le Mars, Lake City, and Audubon, Iowa. After the children were older, Betty worked part-time at a variety of jobs; Searls Chevrolet, Chambers Pharmacy, Medicap Pharmacy, Christiansen Motors, Audubon Super Valu, and Food Pride where she retired in 2003.
After the passing of Rich in 2001 she enjoyed her retirement going on many bus trips around the country and made many trips to Branson, Missouri.
She really enjoyed seeing shows, especially the Haygoods. She was an Elvis fan and would tell you that any movie that Tom Cruise was in was a good one. If the Iowa Hawkeyes or Iowa State Cyclones were playing you knew not to interrupt her. She loved watching them and was a forever fan.
She didn’t know a stranger and was a good friend to many. She enjoyed having coffee with her group of friends in Audubon, Iowa. She was a member of the United Methodist Church since 1967 in Audubon, Iowa. She was active in Cub Scouts, Camp Fire girls, T.T.T’s and various other committees.
In August of 2020 she moved to an Assisted Living in Maryville, Missouri to be closer to her surviving son, Corey McVinua and daughter-in-law, Shana where they were able to care for her. This is where she resided until her death.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Gretta Robbins; husband, Rich McVinua; daughter, Valeria Frey; her sister, Bev Isaacs and brother-in-law, Dean, other in-laws and relatives.
Survivors are son, Corey McVinua, daughter-in-law, Shana and her children Braden and Blake of Maryville, Missouri; son-in-law, Kevin Frey of New Hampton, Iowa; grandchildren: Josh Frey (Franny) of Waukee, Iowa; Andy Frey (Anora) of San Diego, California; Emma Frey of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Michael McVinua (Hannah) Kansas City, Missouri and Molly McVinua of Independence, Missouri; nieces, Dawn Williamson of Rockwell City, Iowa and Sue Birocci of Le Mars, Iowa.
Betty has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home in Maryville, Missouri. Her wishes are being honored to be cremated and not have a service.
There will be a small private celebration of life at a later date where she will be joined with her husband, Rich.
Cards or memorials may be sent to 1706 South Munn Ave. Maryville, MO 64468.