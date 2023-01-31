Betty Jean Pierson
1934-2023
Betty Jean Pierson, 88, of Maryville, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with family at her side.
Betty was born on October 19, 1934, in Maryville, Missouri, to Harry Lee and Ruby (Branson) Wallace, she lived her entire life in the area.
She had worked in retail at Places, Donut Shop, and Gaugh Drug, and then retired after many years from J.C. Penney’s, all in Maryville.
Betty attended the Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont, Missouri. She enjoyed making quilts, embroidery, and flower gardening. She enjoyed traveling and doing things with Wayne. They traveled to Montana, Colorado, Wisconsin Dells, and Branson, and she enjoyed camping.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her two daughters, Debbie Money, and Carla Pierson, her four sisters, Rosie Piveral, Mae King, Kay Crabtree, and Nancy Reents, her brother, Charles Wallace, and her son-in-law, Richard Money, and a grandson Bradley James Money who passed away in infancy.
On November 11, 1951, in Maryville, she married Wayne H. Pierson, and he survives of the home.
Other survivors include her five grandchildren, Angie (Thomas) Linville, Burlington Junction, Missouri, Christa (Josh) Aley, Kansas City, Missouri, Richelle (Nathan) Clark, Schell City, Missouri, Miranda (Dustin) Henggeler, Maryville, and Josh (April) Money, Burlington Junction, and 15 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont. The burial will be in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, is in charge of arrangements.