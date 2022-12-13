Betty J. Cardwell
1944-2022
Betty J. Cardwell, 78, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Mosaic Medical Center.
Betty was born on November 6, 1944 in Albemarle County, Virginia to James and Elizabeth (Moubry) Jones. She was a graduate of Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake, Virginia. She retired from her position in finance for Sodexo at the University of Central Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dickie L. Cardwell, her parents, two brothers, J.B. Jones and Billy Jones and one sister, Doris Chamberlain.
Survivors include her three daughters, Cassandra (Jeff) Doughtie, Della Martin and Georgia (Lonny) Mackey; sister, Nancy (Rudy) Waff; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In her retirement, she loved to travel, loved all things Disney (especially Disney cruises) and never missed a Kansas City Royals game.
Mrs. Cardwell has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association. A memorial will be announced at a later date.