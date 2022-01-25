Betty Irene Lynch
1933-2022
Betty Irene Lynch, 88, of Great Bend, Kansas passed away January 23, 2022, at the University of Kansas Health System, Great Bend Campus. She was born on July 14, 1933, in Maryville, Missouri, the daughter of Charles and Myrtle (Seals) Middleton. She married Thomas B. Lynch on May 1, 1950, at Anchorage, Alaska. He died on May 9, 2004.
Coming from Derby, Kansas in 1965, Betty had resided in Great Bend. She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and the Altar Society. Betty was a dedicated housewife and mother.
Survivors include, her son, Thomas Lynch Jr. and wife Merrilee of Wichita, Kansas; four daughters, Sheryl A. Lynch and Christina Talbert and husband Larry all of Great Bend, Mary K. Johnson and husband Kelly of Bates City, Missouri and Elizabeth T. Wooldridge and husband Donald of Stillwater, Oklahoma; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Lynch of Medicine Lodge, Kansas; a half sister, Ruth Marie Hamm of Naples, Florida; six grandchildren, Christopher Lynch and wife Casey, Michael Lynch Jr., Karen Lynch, Mark Lynch, James Lynch and Colbi Wooldridge; and eight great-grandchildren, Madyson Lynch, Braedon Lynch, Gracyn Lynch, Matthew Piper, McKinnley Piper, Chloe Lynch, Eloise Lynch and Daphne Lynch. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Thomas; a son, Michael D. Lynch; a daughter, Karen Jean Lynch; a sister, Gertrude Middleton Reynolds; and two brothers, Earl Middleton and John Middleton.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Altar Society rosary at 4:00 p.m. and Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 27, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Prakash Kola presiding. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 28, 2022, in St. Columba Cemetery in Conception, Missouri with Father Peter Ullrich. Memorials have been designated to Prince of Peace Parish, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home, 1425 Patton Road, Great Bend, Kansas 67530