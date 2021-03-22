Bessie C. Hainline
1930-2021
Bessie Caroline Hainline, 90, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Nodaway Nursing Home in Maryville, Missouri. She was born in Blanchard, Iowa on September 5, 1930, to Albert and Bessie Leona Kerns.
Bessie worked as an LPN at St. Francis Hospital for 20 years before retiring in 1992. She loved being a nurse and was loved by those she worked with and the patients she helped care for at St. Francis. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling in the U.S. and abroad. Bessie was a member of First Christian Church in Elmo and attended Laura Street Baptist Church after moving back to Maryville in 2018. She was a long-time American Legion Auxiliary member, member of Ladies Bible Study, and the Elmo Betterment Club. She loved searching family genealogy, writing poetry, and needlework.
She is survived by her four children: Mike (Janice) Hainline, Jackie Glassford, Jack (Kathy) all of Maryville, and Rose (Doug) Fowler of Bella Vista, Arkansas, her sisters Ella Mae Shipley, Maryville, Helen Whitaker, Elmo, Missouri and brother Albert Kerns, Buffalo, Missouri, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren and numerous extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 12 siblings, one grandson.
Services 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Elmo Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Price Funeral Home in Maryville. Memorials can be made in care of Mosaic Hospice of Maryville or Special Olympics.
