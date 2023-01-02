Benny Juan Aragon
1943-2022
Benny Juan Aragon, was born on June 29, 1943 passed away peacefully in his home in Grant City, MO on December 28, 2022. He is preceded in death by his son, Jamie Aragon. Survived by ex-wife Frances Largent, son Orlando B. Aragon, daughter Melinda A. Froisland (Daniel Froisland), son Duwayne J. Aragon, 4 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
Our loving father started his career in coal mining and long haul truck driving. He enjoyed traveling across the country and enjoying the outdoors. He fished and hunted as much as he could. He will be greatly missed by his family and dear friends.
Benny was cremated and no service are scheduled at this time.