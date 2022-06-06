Benny Farrell
1942-2022
Benny Farrell, 79, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Benny was born on July 19, 1942, in Maryville, to Benjamin K. and Dorothy E. (Shell) Farrell. He lived all his life in the area.
He graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1960. He farmed and raised livestock in the area all his life. He enjoyed fishing.
In 1964, Benny was united in marriage to Nancy Lou Worley, and she survives of the home.
He was a member of the Wilcox United Methodist Church, Wilcox, Missouri. He had been on the board of the Wilcox Cemetery for many years. Benny belonged to the Eagles Lodge and had sat on the board of many farming and livestock organizations through the years.
His parents preceded him in death, as well as his two brothers, Tony and Bob Farrell.
Survivors, wife Nancy, of the home, as well as three children, Gretchen Michelle Farrell, Kansas City, Missouri, Ben (Suzi) Farrell, Maryville, and Shawn (Natalie) Farrell, Maryville; seven grandchildren, Jessica Farrell, Cain Farrell, Clayton Farrell, Drew Farrell, Jack Farrell, James Farrell, and Micheala Farrell, and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Wilcox Cemetery, Wilcox, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wilcox Cemetery Association, c/o Matt Finney, 20089 240th St. Skidmore, MO 64487.