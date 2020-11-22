Baylor Gray Thompson
2020-2020
Baylor Gray Thompson 5 month old daughter of Brooklyn and Adam Thompson of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
Baylor was born on June 11, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.
She is survived by her maternal grandparents, Scott and Tammy Adam and maternal great-grandparents, Larry and Connie Thompson and Ron and Irene Adam, maternal aunts, Bailey Pope, Brittney Adam, and Brayde Adam; paternal grandparents, Tim Thompson (Diane Scott), Tammy Thompson (Shawn Varner), paternal great-great-grandmother, Lou Fuller, Beverly Thompson and Bereneda James paternal aunt, Allison Thompson, paternal uncle, Clint Thompson, cousin, Braylynn Kelley.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great-great-grandmother, Faye Adams and paternal great-grandfathers, David Thompson and Lynn James.
Graveside Services 2pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens under the care of Price Funeral Home. At the family’s request there will no visitation held. Memorial donations can be made in care of Price Funeral Home.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com