Barbara “Joyce” Drummond
1931–2021
Barbara “Joyce” (Parker) Drummond, 90, formerly of Clearmont, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Village Care Center in Maryville.
Joyce was born on April 3, 1931 in Mallard, Iowa to Lester and Della (Watkins) Parker. As the oldest of 12 children, she was the “second Mom” to her younger siblings as she helped her mother with the baking, cooking and child care. While attending Braddyville High School, she enjoyed playing 3 on 3 basketball before graduating in 1949. She and high school friends then moved to Maryville and worked as switchboard operators for the telephone company.
Joyce had a great passion for genealogy and attended classes to learn where to gather information, phone numbers - which she dialed on a rotatory telephone - and addresses to which she sent handwritten letters seeking answers to fill in the gaps for both her Parker and Drummond family lineage. She also traveled to cemeteries, courthouses and libraries to research first-hand and traced her family history back several generations. After raising her children, she was trained and worked for several years as a substitute postal clerk for the Clearmont Post Office.
Joyce was a homemaker, a skilled seamstress, a great cook and baker of delicious pies, hundreds of cookies and candies throughout the year, especially at Christmas. She loved caring for her flowers and huge garden, but her family was her true pride and joy and she was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she volunteered for numerous school, church and community fundraisers and events.
While working as a waitress at the State Line Café in Braddyville, she met Winford “Wayne” Drummond, and they were later married on February 4, 1950. He preceded her in death on July 30, 1999. She was also preceded by her parents and nine brothers and sisters, Marge Lane, Shirley McKinney, Gary Parker, Duane Parker, Mary Horn, Allen Parker, Norene Randall, Burt Parker and Larry Parker.
Her family grieves her loss, but they take comfort knowing that Joyce and Wayne are together again. Survivors include her five children, Ed (Janet) Drummond, Hopkins, Missouri, Jean (Richard) McIntyre, Maitland, Missouri, Debbie (Michael) Holaday, Barnard, Missouri, Laurie (Leo) Long, Maryville, Missouri and Robert (Kathy) Drummond, Sidney, Iowa; Grandchildren, Chad (Shannon) Drummond, Erin (Zach) McMains, Todd (Karla) McIntyre, Shannon (Kara) Holaday, Steve (Dana) Holaday, Shelby (Kristen) Holaday, Kristin (Robert) Chitwood, Wyatt Long (Karissa Lloyd), Trisha Lynn (Mark Kimple), Timothy Lynn (Traci Snyder), Tristan (Eileen) Lynn, Cory (Kasey) Drummond, Lindsey (Ryan) Booher; great-grandchildren, Callie Drummond, Chase Drummond, Park McMains, Colby McIntyre, Greg McIntyre, Emily Bauman, Kendra Holaday, Kennedy Holaday, Mason Holaday, Aiden Holaday, Deacon Holaday, Ethan Holaday, Truman Holaday, Grant Holaday, Aubree Chitwood, Elaina Chitwood, Braxton Lynn, Nicholas Massey, Alexis Massey, Brylee Booher, Brody Booher, Zaylynn Luke, Emmerson Drummond, Creedence Drummond, Scarlet Lynn; and two brothers, Lester Parker, Forsyth, Missouri and Leon Parker, San Diego, California and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to health concerns, the family requests COVID-19 safety guidelines be followed and to please wear a mask while attending the visitation and services.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 6 at Price Funeral Home in Maryville. Burial at High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be made in care of Alzheimer’s Awareness or Clearmont Community Club. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.