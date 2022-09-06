Barbara Ann Lesher
1939-2022
Barbara Ann (Bachman) Lesher, 83, of Blue Springs, Missouri, (formerly of Maryville) died at St. Mary’s Hospital in Blue Springs on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, following a short illness.
Barbara was born on March 12, 1939 to Earl and Edna (Nelson) Bachman. They raised their only-child in Council Bluffs, Iowa. As a young teenager, Barbara dropped out of high school to work to support her and her mother after her father unexpectedly passed away.
On December 30, 1962, Barbara was united in marriage to Merle Ralph Lesher, PhD, of Clarinda, Iowa.They were married for 49 years until Merle’s death in 2011. The couple met in Ames, Iowa, where Merle was attending Iowa State University earning his master’s degree. Additionally, he was student teaching at a local school where he met Barbara who worked in the library. In 1967, they moved to Maryville, where Merle taught at Northwest Missouri State University and completed his Doctorate in Education.
Together they raised their two sons, Mike and Steve, in Maryville.
In adulthood, Barbara attended Northwest Missouri State University where, in 1989, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Library Science. It was a special time for Barbara as she graduated with her son, Steve, and Merle was also at the University teaching in the education department. For a short time thereafter, she was a librarian at the University.
Shortly before Merle’s death, the couple moved to the Kansas City area to be closer to their sons and their families: Mike (Lei) Lesher, Independence, Missouri, and Steve (Heather) Lesher, Kansas City, Missouri, and two grandsons, Brett and Scott Lesher.
Barbara resided in three senior care centers over the past 11 years where she was very social with residents and staff. The staff especially enjoyed her friendliness, and she showed patience and kindness to the residents, especially those who struggled with illness. Barbara enjoyed watching Jeopardy, PGA golf tournaments, Kansas City Chiefs and Royals games and old movies. She had rheumatoid arthritis, which limited her physical mobility and dexterity during her last years.
Barbara loved her sons and grandchildren and looked forward to their many visits where they played board games, watched TV and dined together. Her grandsons, Brett and Scott, started calling her Grandma Crackers when they were toddlers because she always gave them crackers when they visited.
She liked to see their pictures and talk to them on the phone. Over the years, she had pets, played bingo, read countless books, played bridge, appreciated fine art and poetry and loved music, especially Elvis. Barbara was raised in the United Methodist faith and also attended Catholic services with her family.
The family will greet friends at 1 p.m. prior to the funeral services at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Barbara are suggested to the B.D. Owens Library at Northwest Missouri State University or to the Maryville Public Library for the purchase of new books for the collection.