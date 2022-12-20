Axlyn Elena Gladstone
2016-2022
Axlyn Elena Gladstone was a 6 year old, fiery beautiful redhead born on June 14, 2016. She was a tiny little girl with the strength of an ox. She never let anything hold her back in life… not even cancer could keep her down.
She took after her older sister ZeeAnna Gladstone, becoming a little mother hen. She was bossy and always told you how she felt. But at the same time she had absolutely one of the kindest hearts you could have ever met.
Axlyn loved animals, all of them from horses down to her lizard. She enjoyed fishing and riding the four wheeler.
Her favorite places were the zoo, aquarium, and sleeping between mom and dad. She always sat and ate like the pretty little princess she was.
Axlyn loved her brothers and sisters, Lucky and James Gladstone and Thiel Dalton and Zeann and Journey Gladstone.
She enjoyed getting to spend nights at her aunt Weanies (Angelina Chittum) to play with her cousin Breya.
Axlyn especially loved going to her to Grandma Maria Rodrick’s because she was so spoiled there.
We are so proud of Axlyn and so thankful she picked us to be her family. She will be missed but this is not goodbye, it is simply just “See you later”
A service will be held at a later date for Axlyn. Services and cremation are under direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City.