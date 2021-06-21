Arnold G. Law
1937-2020
Arnold G. Law, 83, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at his home.
Arnold was born on December 4, 1937 in Maitland, Missouri to Willis and Jessie (Hill) Law. He was a 1957 graduate of Maitland High School. He worked as an electrician for most of his life. He was a farmer, volunteer firefighter in Skidmore and a rural deputy sheriff for Nodaway County. He was a co-owner along with his brother of the A&A Café in Graham and Law Brother’s Upholstery.
He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Retha Sherlock, J.B. Law, Chester Law, Velda Garner, Alfred Law and Alleta David.
He married Celeste M. Conrad on June 28, 1959 in Skidmore, Missouri. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include their children, Leslie (Susan) Law, Ricky Law and J.W. (Debbi) Law, all of Maryville; 11 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, his twin brother, Ronald (Frances) Law, Independence, Missouri and Ernest Law, Bellevue, Nebraska and two sisters, Jenevive Talbott and Luella F. Dorman, both of Graham, Missouri and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Law has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, Missouri
