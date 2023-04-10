Anthony Wayne Stewart
1974-2023
Anthony Wayne Stewart was born on August 29, 1974. He went to be with the Lord on April 5, 2023 at the age of 48.
Anthony graduated from Diagonal High School in 1992. After graduation he served in the United States Army. He started his career with John Deere in September 2002 where he was recently recognized for his 20 years of dedicated service.
During his time in high school, Anthony excelled in all sports. He loved baseball and basketball and was known for his speed and technical fouls. Anthony especially loved that he was able to share the basketball court with big brother Justin. He also was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Miami Dolphin fan. Anthony loved hunting and fishing and always enjoyed his hunting trips to Colorado. He had learned a new skill of woodworking from his dad Rick and loved doing it, making many special gifts for family to cherish.
The world would be a better place if everyone had Anthony’s positive outlook, generosity, witty sense of humor, and most of all… his big heart. Anthony beamed with joy talking about his family, especially his kids, nieces and nephews.
Anthony is survived by his children, Kyli, Hunter and Tanner, parents, Dick & Deb Stewart, and Rick & Shirley Knapp, siblings, Sue Stewart, Jeanne (Randy) Murray, Chellie Craven, Heidi (Aaron) Acela, Andy (Jen) Knapp and Laci (Jamie) Buffington, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved big brother Justin Jacobson, Grandparents, Alfred & Amy Stewart, Eldon Campbell, Delores Milligan, Dale and Opal Neese and Richard & Eva Knapp.
Memorial Services with military rites will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023 at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to service time. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Blockton, Iowa at a later date.
The family requests you wear casual clothing for the service.