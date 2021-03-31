Anna Margaret McIrvin
1926-2021
Anna Margaret McIrvin, 94, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at her home.
Anna was born on June 12, 1926 in Bosworth, Missouri to William and Flora (Berrier) Henderson and was a graduate of the Bosworth High School.
She worked for Leroy Store of Colors and Maryville Florists.
She married Leroy J. “Mac” McIrvin on December 21, 1946 in Troy, Kansas. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2018. She was also preceded by her parents and two brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Janet (Edward) Malatesta, Sun City Center, Florida; four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and three nieces and one nephew.
Graveside services 2 p.m. Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville under the care of Price Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Mosaic Hospice of Maryville.
