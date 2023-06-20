Ann Simmons
1949-2023
Ann Simmons, 73, of Creston, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at her home in Creston, Iowa. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Crest Baptist Church in Creston. Pastor Chuck Spindler will officiate. The burial will be at Graceland Cemetery near Creston. Visitation with family receiving friends will be 1:00-2:00 p.m., prior to service time. Memorials are to be made to the Crest Baptist Church in Creston. Online condolences may be made at www.powersfh.com.
On December 16, 1949, Ann Simmons was born in Peoria, Illinois to Carl Raymond Pierpoint and Mary Alice (Kurtz) Pierpoint. In 1960, they moved to Maryville where Ann attended high school, graduating in 1967. She then attended Northwest Missouri State University earning a BS is Education. She later achieved a master’s degree in 1999 from Viterbo College in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Ann was united in marriage to Larry David Simmons in Maryville, Missouri and from this union came two sons, Shane and Josh. Ann first started teaching in Bedford and later Rolfe for a short time.In 1980, Ann settled in Creston where she taught high school Spanish and English. She retired in 2009 but went back to substitute teaching at Creston High School for another 10 years.
Ann was a member of the Crest Baptist Church of Creston, their Women’s Bible Study, and the Delta Kappa Gamma Women’s Teachers Sorority.
Survivors include her son Joshua David Simmons of Creston; her sister Kay (Norman) Medsker of Port St. Lucie, Florida; her brother Greg (Robin) Pierpoint of St. Joseph, Missouri and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mary Pierpoint; husband, Larry David Simmons and her son, Shane David Simmons.