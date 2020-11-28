Anita S. Estraca
1945 – 2020
Anita Sue Estraca, 75, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Maryville Living Center.
Anita was born on June 26, 1945 to Joseph and Obion (Downing) Copeland. She was a 1963 graduate of Caruthersville High School in Caruthersville, Missouri. Anita was a certified nurse’s aide and had worked for St. Francis Hospital, Maryville Living Center and Energizer in Maryville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Carley Growcock-Garcia, her sister, Patricia Davis, two brothers, Terry Copeland, Sr. and Danny Ray Copeland, two brothers-in-law, Jack Partridge, Sr. and James Cooper Green, Jr., and a nephew, Jeff Partridge.
Survivors include her daughters, Tonya (Sam) Growcock, Kelly Owens (Joe Potter) and Stephanie (Mike) Conn all of Maryville; ten grandchildren, William (Daranee), Rachel (Ashley), Krystal (Tyler), Toshia (Junior), Darrin, Mo, Morgan (Kyle), MaKenna, Mark and Treston; twenty-one great-grandchildren and two sisters, JoAnn Partridge and Linda Green of Maryville and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Anita was a loving mother and grandmother and dedicated her life to the health care of others at Maryville Living Center.
Services 10am Monday, November 30th at Price Funeral Home with burial following at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville. The family will receive friends from 4pm to 6pm on Sunday, November 29th at the funeral home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com