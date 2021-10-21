Anita Darleen Stoll
1927-2021
Anita Darleen (Merrigan) Stoll, 94, Stanberry, Missouri passed away peacefully on Monday, October 18, 2021.
Darleen was born on March 14, 1927 on a farm near Clyde, Missouri to Robert (Roy) and Margaret (Maggie Spire) Merrigan. She attended Green Valley School and graduated as Valedictorian of her class from St. Benedict’s High School in 1944. She attended Northwest Missouri State Teacher’s College and taught at the McCann country school southwest of Conception, Missouri for three years.
On August 20, 1947, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Stoll at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Clyde. He preceded her in death on October 28, 2002. Together they devoted their lives to raising six children while farming near Stanberry.
Darleen was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church where she spent many years teaching young children in religion classes. She was an active member of St. Ann’s Altar Society, where she served as the funeral dinner chairman for over 45 years and worked on a number of charitable projects. Upon retiring and moving to town, Darleen’s strong faith led her to attend daily mass for many years to come until her health prevented her from doing so. During her retirement, Darleen volunteered as a tutor at the elementary school helping young children with their reading and spelling skills, always referring to the students as “my child” while feeling a great accomplishment as the children grew in their skills.
Darleen enjoyed gardening and working with her flowers, playing cards and games with friends and family and especially enjoyed teaching the grandchildren and great grandchildren new games. Most of all, she liked attending her grandchildren’s activities. Darleen was always proud of all her family’s endeavors.
She was an avid sports fan especially the Chiefs and Royals. She belonged to the “Sunshine Club” getting together once a month for an afternoon of card playing and lunch following, while cherishing the friendships she had made throughout the years.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; great grandson, Jason Hontz; great granddaughter, Faith Stoll; sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyllis (Paul) Lynch, Mary Etta (Bob) Anderson, Caroline Merrigan; brothers and sister-in-law, Don (Ann) Merrigan and Joe Merrigan; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Leo (Martha) Stoll, Alfred (Coline) Stoll, Vincent Stoll, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sr. Miriam Clare Stoll, Lucille (Leo) Henggeler, Amelia (Charles) Wiederholt, Alice (John)Redden, and Jerry Gross.
Darleen is survived by her sons, John (Phillis) Stoll, Larry (Becky) Stoll, Dale (Cathy) Stoll, Dan (Dottie) Stoll; daughters, Linda (Ed) Brady and Anita (Toby) Gilbert; grandchildren, Shannon Chandelaria (Trey Berkey), Manda (Rick) Hontz, Traci (Dan) McChristy, Jeremy (Holly) Brady, Derek (Karri) Brady, Clinton (Jayme) Brady, Eric (Tara) Stoll, Stephanie (Blaine) LaRue, Sonia (Mike) Majeski, L.C. Stoll, Angie (James) Pappert, Tammy (Brandon) Wilson, Shelby Stoll, Cheyanne (Kyle) Hefley, Shae, Braden and Carleen Gilbert; 28 great-grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; brother, Robert (Barbara) Merrigan; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Merrigan and Martha Ann Gross; brothers-in-law, Gene (Joan) Stoll, Don (Ruth Ann) Stoll, Ed (Agnes) Stoll, Jerry (Nancy) Stoll and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 23 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry. Parish Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday at the church with visitation following. Memorials may be made to Pineview Manor, Three Rivers Hospice, and/or the Downs Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com