Alyce Virginia Clark
1920-2021
Alyce Virginia Cunningham Clark, age 101, died on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville, Missouri.
She was born on March 30, 1920 in Omaha, Nebraska and grew up in Shenandoah, Iowa.
She graduated from University of Nebraska and married Rollo V. Clark, Jr. in 1943, enjoying 70 years of marriage. Her family which included four daughters lived in New Jersey, Iowa and Rochester, New York area before moving to Maryville in 2010.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents Ralph and Virginia Cunningham and brother Robert.
She is survived by her four daughters, Pamela Rees (Robert), West Des Moines, Iowa, Deborah Clark, Maryville, Sarah Clark, Clarinda, Iowa, and Candace Montgomery (Clark); two grandchildren-Dane Montgomery (Mallory), Reade Montgomery as well as two great grandchildren Ava and Daniel, all of Blue Springs, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, Maryville. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha, Kansas.
Memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church or the New Nodaway Humane Society, both in Maryville.
Online condolences may be left at www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.