Alvin L. Luke
1932-2022
Alvin L. Luke, 89, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Village Care Center.
He married Mary A. Wilmes on June 12, 1956. She preceded him in death on July 18, 2018.
Survivors include his son, Paul (Marcia) Luke, Platte City, Missouri; daughter, Linda (Phil) Seipel, Ravenwood, Missouri; four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A Private Family Service will be held under the care of Price Funeral Home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.