Alva Pierson
1928-2023
Alva Pierson, 94, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Maryville Living Center.
Alva was born on July 13, 1928 in Burlington Junction, Missouri to Jay and Fleta (Smith) Pierson.
He married Geraldine Kempf on October 25, 1953. She preceded him in death on October 17, 2019. He was also preceded by his parents, son, Gary Pierson, two brothers, Harlan and Noble Pierson.
Survivors include three daughters, Vickie (Jim) Colvin, Barbara Vinzant and Pam Pierson; two sisters, Pauline Pierson and Irene Rodrick; grandchildren, Levi (Mel) Colvin, Shane (Ashley) Vinzant, Heather (Chris) Sutcliff, Chris (Lace) Pierson, Benny Guilfoyle and Rachel Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Lyllian and Josephine Colvin, Landon and Grayson Pierson, Bently and Emberlyn (Dolly) Vinzant and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services 10 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023 at Nodaway Memorial Gardens under the care of Price Funeral Home. Friends may pay their respects Sunday, May 7 from noon to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com