Alva David Cruth
1931-2022
Alva David Cruth, 91, of Clearmont, Missouri, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022. He was born in Raymond, Kansas on September 25, 1931, to Alva William and Myrtle Mae Cruth. He lived there until age 6 when his father and mother decided to come to Missouri and moved to a small town named Wilcox.
He had three brothers, named Everett, Joe and Charles, and a sister named Hazel. They have all preceded him in death. David graduated from Maryville High School.
He worked to help his father on the family farm near Clearmont, Missouri. It was here that he met his favorite friend, a girl named Virginia Downing. They soon married and then started their family. They had three children, David Wayne born in Elmo, Nancy Lea born in Atlantic, Iowa, where they had moved to in 1953 while David worked on a large farm. It was a busy life with David often working seven days a week. His father wasn’t well at the time and the family moved back to Clearmont and Dave and Virginia moved back to help him and later purchased his farm. Later his daughter Tanya joined the family.
They purchased more land, and then started a fertilizer business. He worked there with his brother for over 17 years before selling. He did carpentry work as well as helped his son Wayne with his lawn mowing business. Wayne passed away in 2021. Virginia passed away in January of 2022.
They enjoyed camping, and David loved to fish. They traveled coast to coast, to Mexico, seeing the cliff divers, bull fights, and pyramids, as well as taking in all the islands of Hawaii.
He leaves his children, Nancy L. Holmes, Graham, Missouri, and Tanya Sue (Ed) Hayes, Clearmont, Missouri, seven grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, his sister-in-law, Georgia Cruth, Clearmont, Missouri, as well as nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Christian Church, Clearmont. The burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 25, 2022, from 5-7:00 p.m., at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Christian Church, Clearmont, or the First Christian Church, Burlington Junction, Missouri.