Alta Fern Adams
1920 – 2020
Alta Fern Adams, 100, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Parkdale Manor.
She was born in Denver, Missouri on May 1, 1920 to John Elmer and Cora (Yates) Richardson. She attended a country school west of Denver, Missouri.
Alta was a homemaker and sewed dresses for her girls. Later she was a nurse’s aide and baby sitter. She played the piano by ear, hymns and the Tennessee Waltz. Her favorite thing in life was to read her Bible.
She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Maryville and the Ladies Auxiliary in Parnell.
Alta married Charlie B. Adams on July 17, 1939 in Maryville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2002. She was also preceded by her parents, son, Joe Adams, eight sisters, Dortha Ross, Marie Simmons, Wilma Richardson, Opal Richardson, Ruth Dugdale, Geneva Gladman, Betty Fidler and Helen Tucker, five brothers, Harold, Alvin, Junior, Calvin and Paul, two grandsons, one great-granddaughter and one son-in-law.
She is survived by three daughters, Charlene (Carroll) Gladman, Phyllis Klukis and Connie (Ed) Riedel; ten grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Gladman and Pat (Don) Brown and her special friend she claimed as a son Richard Allee.
Services 2pm Tuesday, December 15th at the Price Funeral Home. Burial White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials can be made to AsceraCare Hospice.