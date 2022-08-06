Allen Buholt
1932-2022
Allen Buholt, 89, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Village Care Center.
Allen was born on September 7, 1932 in Ravenwood, Missouri to Charles and Louie (Harris) Buholt. He was a 1950 graduate of Ravenwood High School. He served in the Missouri National Guard. Allen had worked for Phillips 66 Service Station in Ravenwood and later with CO-OP, retiring from MFA.
He loved being with his family and friends, attending his children and grandchildren’s activities, square dancing with Levi’s & Lace and enjoyed sports.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years Arlene (Riley) Buholt. They were married on March 15, 1952 in Ravenwood, Missouri. Additional survivors include their children, Terry (Sheryl) Buholt, Debbie (Ron) Belt and Ken (Sondra) Buholt; nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Charlene Spoonemore, Elaine Coulter, Jean Davis and his brother, Burl Buholt.
Services 2pm Tuesday, August 9th at Price Funeral Home. Burial Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00pm Monday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial to Mosaic Hospice of Maryville.