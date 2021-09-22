Alice R. Zimmerman
1931-2021
Alice Ruth Zimmerman, 89, of Omaha, Nebraska formerly of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
Alice was born on October 12, 1931 in Corning, Iowa to Walter E. and Blanche (Bixler) Arbuckle. She was a 1950 graduate of Corning Iowa High School. She attended Northwest Missouri State University and the University of Nebraska in Omaha. Alice was a homemaker and member of St. Patrick Parish in Elkhorn, Nebraska.
She married Richard J. “Dick” Zimmerman on July 5, 1953 in Maryville, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2017. She was also preceded by her parents and one brother, Fred Arbuckle, grandsons, Jay Distefano, Scott Distefano and Joe Gardiner.
Survivors include her children, Nancy Gardiner (John), Elkhorn, Nebraska, Patty Andersen (Ron), Omaha, Nebraska, Barbara Kalisch (Bob), Rathdrum, Idaho, Jane Byers (Bob), Waterloo, Nebraska, Amy Steinauer (Nick), Elkhorn, Nebraska, Tony Zimmerman (Susan), Omaha, Nebraska, Mary Jo McElhose (Kelly), Elkhorn, Nebraska; brother, John “Bill” WM (April) Arbuckle, Ankeny, Iowa; sister, Mary Jane Weisshaar (Joe), Creston, Iowa; 25 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, September 27 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Marys Cemetery in Maryville. Rosary 5:30 p.m. Sunday, September 26 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 p.m. The family suggests memorials to the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska.
