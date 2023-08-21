Alice M. Hanna
1916-2023
Alice M. Hanna, 106, passed away on August 19, 2023. She was born to Byron and Margaret Hanna on September 19, 1916, in Nodaway County.
Alice retired from the state of California, where she worked as a librarian for nearly 30 years. After retirement, she stayed busy creating beautiful quilts.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two twin brothers, Lester and Chester.
She is survived by one sister, Norma Appleman and several nieces and nephews. She will be missed.
Services 1 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2023 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Nodaway Memorial Gardens.