Alice Louise Inman
1924-2020
Alice Louise Inman died in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Oak Pointe Assisted Living Facility in Maryville, Missouri at the age of 96.
She contacted Coronaviris several weeks ago while being cared for there. She was known by her friends and relatives as Louise.
Louise was born on the family farm, the eighth sibling of Bert and Delia (King) Baldwin, on March 22, 1924. She was raised on that farm and attended elementary school across the road taught by one of her sisters or sisters-in-law. She graduated from Hopkins High School and attended college at Northwest Missouri State College where she received her elementary teaching credentials.
She taught school in Clearmont, Missouri where she met her future husband, Calvin Inman, who was home on leave from the Marines. During WW II she worked one summer in San Diego riveting airplanes. It was there that Calvin proposed to her with the promise that he would marry her when he returned from Iwo Jima. He survived and they were married on May 29, 1945. After the war they moved to Los Angeles where they were to reside for nearly 40 years. To this union born two sons and one daughter: Thomas Leroy, Susan Joyce, and John Calvin.
Louise was a homemaker for the family as her children grew up in Los Angeles and encouraged them all through school and into college. She was active with the Boy Scouts of America and received the District Order of Merit for her services and community work. After her children were grown, she went to work making dental surgical supplies.
When Calvin retired in 1986, they moved to Clinton, Missouri in close proximity to Calvin’s brothers, where they loved boating, fishing, and gardening together. After Calvin’s death, Louise moved to Maryville, Missouri to be near her Baldwin brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, and her friends.
She attended the First Christian Church in Santa Monica, California, then Clinton, Missouri, and finally in Maryville, Missouri. For the last four years she has been a resident at Oak Pointe Assisted Care facility in Maryville She will be remembered for her family devotion, her support of teaching and education, and her caring and friendly nature.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father and all seven of her sisters and brothers: Sylvia Rice, Ted Baldwin, Ruby Colville, Harold Baldwin, Lorena Clayton, Jessie Fine, and Helen Allison.
She is survived by her son Tom, and wife Pat of Ashburn, Virginia; daughter Sue, and husband Bruce Byers, of Santa Barbara, California; and son John, and wife, Lisa, of Upland, California: and 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Chief John Inman (USCG), wife Ashley, and daughters Makenzie and Kayla of Petaluma, California; Dr. James Inman, wife Elizabeth, and children Charles and Emily of Ithaca, New York; Catherine Inman, husband Alex Septoff of Arlington, Virginia; Steve Byers of Santa Barbara, California; Marilynn Byers, husband Joseph Granado of Austin, Texas and Jeffrey Inman, Jennifer Inman, and son Zachery; Calvin, Robert and Douglas Inman all of Upland, California.
Family and Friends may pay their respects at Price funeral Home in Maryville, Missouri from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday November 30, 2020. Burial with a brief ceremony will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Clearmont, Missouri on December 1 at 10:00 a.m.