Ali Ahmed Elzen
1949-2022
Ali Ahmed Elzen 73, of Maryville, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Maryville.
Ali was born on February 23, 1949 in the Middle East and was raised there. Later he came to the United States and proudly became a US citizens over 35 years ago.
He had lived on the east coast of the United States, in Kansas while he earned a degree at Wichita State University. In Kansas City, Missouri, while working at Tippin’s Pies, and the Park Plaza Hotel, before moving to northwest Missouri.
He earned a master’s degree at Northwest Missouri State University in horticulture.
His passion was baking, and was a great scratch baker, and specializing in pastries, pies, and breads. He owned and operated a bakery in Burlington Junction, Missouri, before moving to Maryville about 16 years ago and opened Ali’s Bakery, on East 6th Street. He had also worked in the bakery at the Maryville Hy-Vee store.
Ali was very generous and supported many area projects with his baked goods. He didn’t like to be tipped and would generally add more to your order if you did.
He is survived by his brother, Dr. Sabry Elzen, in Egypt, his sisters: Professor Salwa Elzen, Mrs. Siham Elzen, and Engineer Mustafa Elemeniawy, his nephews, Professor Rania Mustafa, and Mr Ahmed Mustafa, and other relatives in the Middle East and the United States. As well as many friends.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Mr. Mahmoud Elzen.
Ali’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A memorial graveside service and burial will be at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. No formal visitation is planned but friends can stop by the Bram Funeral Home to sign his register book.
Memorials can be directed to the funeral home to help with the final expenses.